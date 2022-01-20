READING, Pa. - Humane Pennsylvania rescued a stray dog that was found outside of a Reading theater during a showing of 'Betty White: A Celebration' on what would have been the late star's 100th birthday on Monday.
The animal shelter said the pup, which appears to be a two-year-old Terrier mix, was found Monday outside of the Reading IMAX during a showing of the documentary film about White's life. Officials named the dog Betty in honor of White.
They said Betty the dog was found soaking wet with very matted fur, and was shaking from the cold. Betty was immediately taken inside and cared for until Humane Pennsylvania staff could get her safely to the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving in Reading, where she is currently being cared for.
The IMAX was one of two local theaters to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge where they allowed Humane Pennsylvania to set up a table for donations and merchandise as people attended the exclusive showings of White’s honorary movie.
White, who was an animal lover herself, died Dec. 31 at the age of 99.
Betty the dog is currently undergoing evaluation and wellness services to make sure she is all set to find a forever home.
Shelter staff said they expect Betty to be ready for adoption by the end of January.