Humane Pennsylvania seeking pet food donations in response to July 9 flooding

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Humane Pennsylvania is seeking help in collecting pet food donations.

The organization is working in support of its Spike’s Pet Food Pantry and County Animal Response Team, which provide relief for disasters and emergencies impacting animals.

Due to emergency efforts in response to the catastrophic flooding of July 9, Humane Pennsylvania’s pet food supply is running dangerously low and they are accepting donations of unopened wet and dry dog and cat food.

The organization has contributed pet food and other supplies to residents with pets that have been affected by the flooding. Officials say these efforts ensure that pets and caretakers stay together,

Those who wish to donate are asked to grab a bag or two while at the grocery store or visit Humane Pennsylvania's Amazon wish list to send a donation to them.

Donations can also be dropped off or shipped directly to:

Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving – 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604

Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving – 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602