READING, Pa. – It has been a very long week for the little four-legged friends that arrived at Humane Pennsylvania in Reading on Thursday night.
First, they went through Hurricane Idalia while housed at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Then, they got off a plane and made their way to their new temporary home at the Berks shelter.
"Down in Tampa — they weren't directly hit from Hurricane Idalia, but the surrounding areas were, so what's happening is Tampa Bay is going to try to empty their shelter," said Aida May, adoptions program manager for Humane Pennsylvania.
May said Tampa Bay's shelter will serve a different purpose for now.
"Clearing out their shelters down there opens up their kennels to be able to house lost pets until they can make their way home, or even house pets for a little bit longer time until their families can get back on their feet and they can go home," she said.
The operation was orchestrated by the Brandywine Valley SPCA, and the animals are being relocated to several other shelters. The Berks location is taking 15 cats and six dogs, but some of the cats will be relocated to Lancaster County.
May said this type of partnership is common.
"It's honestly, unfortunately, probably at least once a year that there's either a hurricane or tornadoes," May said. "There's all parts of the United States that we end up having to pull from these mass events."
The cats and dogs will now be checked out by the veterinarian and will be given the proper vaccinations.
The animals are not displaced due to the hurricane; they were up for adoption in Tampa Bay, and now they're going to be up for adoption in Berks.
"All these dogs — once they're clear for adoption — they're going to be just like any of our normal adoptions."
Reach out to Humane Pennsylvania to learn more about the adoption process.