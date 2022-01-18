READING, Pa. - A local animal shelter is celebrating National Change A Pet's Life Day with a "fee-waived" adoption event.
Humane Pennsylvania will mark the occasion with a four day, fee-waived adoption event to ensure all animals find loving homes. The event will begin Friday, Jan. 21 through Monday, Jan. 24. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During that time, community members will have the opportunity to adopt shelter dogs, cats and other animals. All adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses, according to the shelter.
The event is being sponsored by Auman Funeral Homes.
Those wishing to adopt will need to go through the organization's adoption screen process for approval. That criteria can be found on the shelter's website.
To view available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption , or visit in person during business hours. You can also call 717-393-6551.