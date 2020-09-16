READING, Pa. - Normally, Humane Pennsylvania would want nothing to do with fleas, but when it comes to a flea market, all is good.
The Reading-based animal welfare organization announced Wednesday plans for its first-ever flea market fundraiser.
It will take place this Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the parking lot adjacent to the Humane Veterinary Hospital at 1729 North 11th Street.
Those who go can shop a variety of vendors, who will be selling everything from household items and homemade dog treats to antiques and vintage pieces.
Anyone who donates a bag of dog or cat food will be given a free treat from Kona Ice.