EXETER TWP., Pa. - Humane Pennsylvania is preparing to host the first in a series of outdoor events for families and their furry friends.
The Reading-based animal welfare organization said the first event will be a movie night this Saturday at the Danielle Ruiz-Murphy Center dog park on South Center Road in Exeter Township.
"Trolls World Tour" will be shown in the park's natural amphitheater, starting at 8 p.m. Gates will open 30 minutes earlier.
Admission is $2 per person, with seat upgrades available.
Other events on tap at the park through November include live music and a kids Halloween party.
"So many of us have missed events we look forward to because of COVID this year," said Karel Minor, the organization's CEO. "Humane Pennsylvania is excited to use our dog park in Exeter Township to offer affordable events to the community."
The schedule of events is as follows:
- Sat., Sept. 12: Tilly's Terrific Movie Night presents "Trolls World Tour," 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sun., Sept. 27: Spike's Sunday Funday (live music; act TBD), 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 18: Spike's Sunday Funday (live music; act TBD), 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Fri., Oct. 30: Kids Halloween party & Tilly's Terrific Movie Night presents "Hotel Transylvania," 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sat., Oct. 31: Tilly's Terrific Movie Night presents "Rocky Horror Picture Show," 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fri., Nov. 6: Tilly's Terrific Movie Night presents "Up," 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Humane Pennsylvania will have a table set up with merchandise for sale and raffle baskets to bid on. Food trucks will also be on hand for each of the events, offering a selection of food, beer, and wine.
"We are excited to team up with local businesses that will be offering delicious bites and beverages for our attendees to enjoy," Minor said.
The events will be operating under CDC guidelines for social distancing, and masks must be worn when not seated.
All money raised during the events will support the animals being cared for by Humane Pennsylvania.