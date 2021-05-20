READING, Pa. – Humane Pennsylvania's new Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving in Reading will look to meet pet problems at the door and explore all options.
"What this project is, is a combination of animal shelter and veterinary services," said Karel Minor, Humane Pennsylvania CEO. "Our goal is to keep animals from coming into our shelter, but once they’re here, making sure we get them the best adoptive homes we can get them."
From the old site two years ago, to overcoming pandemic related construction delays, the new facility at 1801 N. 11th St. is ready to start serving the community.
“We were actually delayed nearly a year, and final completion we were hoping to be open last summer but we are opening finally this summer," Minor said.
One of the big differences people will notice is the separation of adoption and intake services with separate staff to provide the best experience possible.
"We've separated the service areas in the building so that if somebody is adopting they're in a different area and they’re not interacting with the folks that are bringing animals in," said Minor.
The site will include top-notch on-site veterinary facilities, joining only a handful of similar facilities across the country.
"It became just access to — meaningful access to — affordable veterinary care which is a huge problem for a lot of places including the city of Reading and the city of Lancaster," Minor said.
A soft open is slated for early June with an official grand opening set for June 26.