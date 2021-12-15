READING, Pa. – More than a dozen animals, including nine dogs and 10 cats, arrived at the Humane Society of Berks County Tuesday afternoon. All were displaced after deadly tornados tore through Kentucky, leaving towns unrecognizable.
"We don't know if more animals will be coming," said Karel Minor, CEO of Humane Pennsylvania. "It's a fluid situation."
Minor says most animals his organization gets after disasters already don't have homes and come from shelters in the impacted areas.
"So we're available to take more," Minor said, "but we're only going to do as much as the need is there for."
Tuesday's group of furry friends came from the Kentucky Humane Society.
"So an organization will reach out to a partner in another state," Minor said, "which is what happened here, and we make arrangements to accept them and help out any way that we can."
Minor encourages people to make donations to support Kentucky animal shelters, as well as the Humane Society here.
"Donations make a difference," he said. "This costs us money to care for these animals."
He says all animals will go through a thorough assessment and quarantine before they're put up for adoption.
"We right now are doing a lot of adoptions as families adopt prior to the holidays," Minor said, "so we're hoping that we can get these animals into forever homes quickly."