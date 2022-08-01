David Sedaris leaning typerwriter photo

David Sedaris

READING, Pa. — If you didn't get to enjoy David Sedaris' previous appearance in Reading, the Miller Center for the Arts is giving you another chance.

The Reading Area Community College theater announced Monday that Sedaris, a humor writer known for his sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, will return to its stage on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., and the Miller Center said they're sure to go fast.

"He is one of the iconic writers and personalities of our time," Tony DeMarco, executive director of the Miller Center and vice president for advancement at RACC, said in a news release. "It was the perfect show to add to our 15th Anniversary Year. Make sure to get your tickets early, he will be sure to sell out!"

Off stage, more than 16 million copies of Sedaris' books are in print. Among them is the recently released "The Best of Me" — a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays.

Sedaris can also be seen and heard on television and radio. In 2019, he became a regular contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning," and he can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC 4, entitled "Meet David Sedaris."

