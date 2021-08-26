READING, Pa. – More than 100 people gathered at City Park in Reading Wednesday night to attempt the latest viral sensation — the Milk Crate Challenge.
The idea is to build a pyramid out of stacked milk crates, and then walk up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess.
Participants typically record the stunts and post to social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, where the videos with hashtag #milkcratechallenge have received millions of views in recent weeks.
Doctors across the country are warning that people who attempt the challenge fail and tumble to the ground, potentially hurting themselves.
Comedian Conan O'Brien joked on Twitter he was awaiting the Food and Drug Administration's approval before attempting the Milk Crate Challenge himself.
The FDA responded it "can't recommend it" and suggested people drink milk and return the crates to the stores.
