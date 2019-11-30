UNION TWP., Pa. -- Gearing up to the sound of classic Christmas carols, Santa, along with more than 100 bike riding elves and dozens of firetrucks made their way down 724 Saturday morning.
Riding along with them was a giant teddy bear stuffed with cash. That was only part of 9-year-old Zaavan's Christmas surprise.
The entire convoy, featuring the Red Knight Motorcycle Club, lined up outside his Union Township home, bringing toys, and plenty of Christmas cheer.
"I was ecstatic, so happy, the fact that so many people are here supporting him," Zaavan's mom, Heaven High said.
The honorary firefighter fought plenty of battles himself this year. Two months ago, Zaavan was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntingdon Disease--a rare degenerative illness that his dad died from when he was just 23-years-old.
High recalls the moment she learned of her son's diagnosis. "I broke down, fell on the floor, started crying, just envisioning all that's left to come," she said, "...it is just a mother's worst nightmare."
"[He] can't run well, doesn't think right, a lot of confusion in his mind," Zavaan's grandmother, Tammy High explained. "I just, I watch him deteriorating and it's very heartbreaking."
In honor of Zavaan, his grandmother rode in front of the convoy line, along with the other bikers.
While he may be little shy, the family says that Zaavan remains in good spirits. Using the stuffed teddy bear money, this year, they plan to fulfill a number of his Christmas wishes.
"I would like to get him whatever he wants," Heaven High explained, "[we] just take it day by day."
The biggest gift of all, she says, is surrounding him with plenty of love, especially, from Santa Claus himself.
Zavaan embraced Santa, seemingly unwilling, at first, to let go.
"[It is] very tough," Santa said. "It was one of the most sincere hugs I've ever received in my life. This young man was dealt a bad hand in life, any day we can make it better for him, it's gonna be a great day for everybody."