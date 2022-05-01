READING, Pa. - Hundreds of people came together to march through the city Saturday on a "Peace Walk" as part of Youth Violence Prevention Week.

The nationwide effort focuses on activities that rally communities and inspire social change.

The walk comes after Reading has seen numerous shootings in recent months. Including one that left a person dead at the City's Brookline Park.

"It's going to take all of us, it's going to take the entire village in order for us to make a difference," said state representative Manny Guzman. 

The walk started at Reading Area Community College and made its way to the Peace Dove at City Park.

