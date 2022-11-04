READING, Pa. — More than 600 mail-in ballots in Berks County will be canceled following a state Supreme Court ruling, according to the county's election officials.

"The other one was just to clarify the Supreme Court ruling that we cannot count undated or misdated ballots, so that is going be separated out," said Kevin Barnhardt, a county commissioner who chairs the Board of Elections.

The county is currently trying to reach out to those voters.

"We are going to cancel out those folks who submitted a mail-in or an absentee ballot, Barnhardt said. "They'll receive, hopefully, an email message that says your vote has been canceled."

If you receive an email, you have two options: Go to the elections office and correct the date issue on your ballot, or vote using a provisional ballot — the green form — at your precinct's polling place on Tuesday.

"You have now until Tuesday — 8 o'clock, Election Day — to come into the counter to ask for your ballot, to see if in fact you dated it," said Barnhardt.

County officials said there needs to be more clarity to help voters and those who run elections.

"There needs to be clarity on Act 77 and what it really means, because they slapped it in in October of 2019," Barnhardt said. "It was implemented in June of 2020, and we're still working on the tweaks here."

Beyond that issue, the county said it's making last-minute Election Day preparations.

"Some of the last-minute things we're taking care of," Barnhardt said, "obviously, we've approved over 850 poll workers to help us at the polls, a total of 1,200."

The polls in Pennsylvania will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.