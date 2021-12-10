EXETER TWP., Pa. - Schwarzwald Lutheran Church in Exeter Township has been coordinating this "toy give" for the last several years to help make Christmas a bit brighter for kids in the community.
"Each year we do a collection of toys for the children that are served by our local food pantry," says Doris Jaeger, coordinator of the event.
"We try to make sure that every child has one large toy and one small toy. They will each also be receiving either a game or a puzzle, two knit items or two pieces of clothing, two books, a craft item, a face mask and two stuffed toys."
They also have special gift boxes for teens, and each family leaves with a container of cookies.
"A normal number of children for us is about what we're serving this year," says Jaeger, anywhere from 260 to 300. Last year during COVID we served 344 children drive through style."
Families pre-register in the fall, and then on this day they come through and select the items they want for their children.
"I think it's really cool that you can pick your own stuff out," says Bobbi Jo Peiffer, who was getting gifts for her four grandchildren. "You kind of know what they like, so it's easy."
Jaeger says it wouldn't be possible without the help of everyone who donates, including 11 churches, civic groups, organizations and individuals through the collection of toys and by donating money.
"We get a lot of tears today," says Jaeger. "[There's] a lot of very happy people leaving, because I don't think they're walking in expecting to go out with a bag full of toys per child."