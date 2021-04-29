LEESPORT, Pa. - Where did all of these letters come from?
That depends on where World War II Army Medic Luke Snyder was when each letter was sent.
"He wrote a lot of these letters at candlelight when he was in a foxhole," said Luke Snyder's son, Richard.
No foxhole, gun battle or distance from his wife, Ruth, could keep Luke Snyder from writing to her every day. And now, you can read the Leesport native's letters in "Off To Be A Soldier, With a Daily Letter To My Wife," available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and other retailers.
"We found this cardboard suitcase filled with over 300 letters," said Luke Snyder's daughter-in-law, Susan, who took it upon herself to organize the letters, which were all written between July 1944 and November 1945.
"It's a great love story when you read it. The things that he tells Ruth - there's wonderful history in the book that tells how people lived during that time."
Richard Snyder went on to serve in the PA Army National Guard's 193rd Combat Support Squad. He says his dad lost close friends in battle, and often ventured into mountains in Italy where many of his fellow soldiers never came back.
"He never talked too much about his adventures in the military, but these letters, you got to see what he really went through and the hardships he did go through," he said. "He was not only to me but he was a great husband to my mother and I think people that read this book will see that in him and what kind of a man he really was."
So, really, the letters are from two places: from that candle-lit foxhole, and from the bottom of Luke Snyder's heart.