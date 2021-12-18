BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hundreds of people are without power in Berks County.
Met-Ed reports 578 homes are without power in Bern Township. This is as of 9:50 a.m.
Met-Ed is estimating restoration by 11:30 a.m.
Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain, mainly through the early afternoon; there might be some sleet and freezing rain across higher elevations to the north..
Occasional rain, mainly early; otherwise, cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 10:24 am
