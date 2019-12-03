DISTRICT TWP., Pa. - State police and the Berks County coroner's office are investigating a deadly hunting incident in eastern Berks County.
State police said a man fell from a tree stand and died. It happened in a wooded area between Conrad and Treichler roads in District Township, near the Hereford Township line.
Police appeared to be meeting behind a property off Conrad Road, near Huffs Church Road.
The 911 call was made around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The death comes four days into the start of rifle deer hunting season in Pennsylvania.
Authorities said they expect to release more information Wednesday.