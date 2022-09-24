READING, Pa. -- We're hearing for the first time from the new executive director for the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority.

Tom Frawley has spent his career as a consultant working with Amtrak and other public transportation projects.

READING, Pa. -- He says he believes he can help bring passenger rail service to Reading in the next few years.

He says the biggest hurdle left to deal with is the company that owns the track.

"Norfolk Southern owns the railroad, and they're a private company," said Frawley. "That's private property, so we have to come up with an accommodation. Amtrak as the potential operator has to come up with an accommodation whereby they are compensated for use of their facilities."

Frawley didn't give a definitive timeline for when passenger rail could be coming to Reading, just saying it's likely in the next few years.

A Reading expansion is also part of Amtrak's 2035 vision plan.