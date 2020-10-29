WYOMISSING, Pa. – Penn National Gaming's stock has virtually doubled since the summer. It looks like Wall Street sees more room for growth, as the stock rose nearly 7% in early trading after the Berks County-based company reported strong third-quarter results.
Like every other business, Penn National, headquartered in Wyomissing, has had to deal with COVID-19, but unlike most other local businesses, the company has had to deal with the string of hurricanes that hit the southeast U.S. Even as president and CEO, Jay Snowden, spoke with analysts Thursday morning, Hurricane Zeta was hammering the company's Louisiana properties.
"Our company's collective resolve was again apparent over the past few weeks, as Hurricanes Laura and Delta left the community of Lake Charles decimated, with many of our L'Auberge team members personally impacted," Snowden noted in a statement. "I am proud of the way our sister properties have come together to support their fellow team members in the wake of the storms.
"Volunteers from Boomtown Biloxi, Boomtown New Orleans, Hollywood Gulf Coast and L'Auberge Baton Rouge have been helping with the cleanup and recovery efforts and are providing temporary housing for displaced team members."
To date, the company has contributed more than $2.5 million to assist L'Auberge Lake Charles and the community, which includes covering full wages and benefits for Lake Charles employees during the property closure. In addition, Barstool Sports is donating all net proceeds from the sale of special 'Lake Charles Strong' merchandise to the company's Hurricane Laura Relief Fund.
Continued momentum for Barstool Sports
The acquisition of 36% of Barstool Sports, with an option to go to 50% in three years, is mostly what has been driving the rise of Penn National stock in recent months. On Sept. 18, the company officially launched the Barstool Sportsbook app in Pennsylvania, and the company said it broke records for the most downloads for the launch of a new mobile sportsbook.
As of Oct. 24, nearly 48,000 people have registered through the app in Pennsylvania alone and, over the course of the first 37 days of operation, the app handled $78 million across 30,000 first-time depositors. Those results were achieved with very limited external marketing, highlighting the ability of Barstool Sports to convert its growing audience to Penn National's sports betting product.
"We remain very pleased with the growing financial performance of Barstool Sports," Snowden said. "Despite the temporary loss of live sports and a general slowdown in advertising spend, Barstool continues to have its strongest year in its history and has seen profitable revenue growth through a diversified revenue mix of advertising, brand licensing, and merchandising."
Snowden also noted that Barstool continues to grow its audience, particularly across social media, with more than 50 million followers on Instagram, 26 million followers on Twitter and 22 million followers on TikTok. Despite only recently launching, the social media accounts for the Barstool Sportsbook have already reached more than 700,000 total followers across Twitter and Instagram.
Penn National is working with Barstool to launch standalone Barstool-branded entertainment destinations in key markets. The locations will serve as virtual sportsbooks in large metropolitan areas in states with approved online sports betting. The company said it believes that with Barstool actively promoting its retail and online sports betting offerings to their growing audience, it can retain and cross sell these customers to visit Penn National's land-based casinos and play its iCasino products.
Using its database of more than 20 million gaming customers in its mychoice loyalty program, Snowden said he believes Penn National can cross promote its sports betting and iCasino products. When combined, he thinks these two channels will provide the company with significant organic customer acquisition in its new business lines at a fraction of the cost of traditional marketing efforts, leading to enhanced profitability for the company.
3Q financial results summary
"I am pleased to report that our property, interactive, and corporate management teams generated strong third quarter revenues, as well as all time quarterly record adjusted EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent) and adjusted EBITDAR margins, despite the continuation of social distancing and capacity constraints at all of our reopened properties," Snowden said.
After a year-over-year decline in revenues of more than $1 billion in the second quarter, for the third quarter of 2020, Penn National generated revenues of $1,129.7 million and adjusted EBITDAR of $452.6 million. Net income was $142.2 million. The results were achieved despite the impact of Hurricane Laura on L'Auberge Lake Charles, the late-quarter reopening of Tropicana Las Vegas, and the ongoing temporary closure of Zia Park in New Mexico.
Snowden said Ohio and Indiana properties led the way for the Northeast segment, and each property in the South region, save L'Auberge Lake Charles, delivered double-digit adjusted EBITDAR growth. He also noted several properties in the Midwest segment have been operating under significant capacity restrictions and despite this, the region still achieved year-over-year adjusted EBITDAR growth.
The property performance, Snowden claimed, combined with gross proceeds of $982 million from a September capital raise, increased the company's cash balance to $1.9 billion at quarter end, even after paying down a $670 million revolving loan balance in full.
Acceleration of the omni-channel strategy
"Over the coming months," Snowden said, "we look forward to introducing the Barstool Sportsbook app to additional states, including Michigan, which is expected to launch later this year. We will continue to introduce new and innovative features to the app over the coming months, including a brand-new iCasino product.
"On the land-based side of our business, we believe there is real momentum in moving towards cashless technology that should not only improve efficiency and customer service, but also result in incremental revenue as we appeal to a younger demographic that expects a cashless transaction experience in their daily life."
Looking ahead to bright future
"It certainly has been a challenging year and we have had to make very difficult business decisions over the last several months in response to the restrictions in place and the evolving customer visitation and volume trends," Snowden said. "Nevertheless, we believe the operational improvements we have made, together with our unique omni-channel strategy powered by Barstool Sports and our diversified portfolio of properties, position us for significant growth over the coming years."
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities, video gaming terminal operations and sports betting entertainment with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions.