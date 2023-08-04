ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Berks County Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot to death in Ontelaunee Township Friday morning.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said this was result of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

"It was a busy time of the morning on Route 61," said Adams. "A lot of people going to work, and it happened near the roadway."

49-year-old Ignacio Peralta-Agramonte is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the death of Librad Reyes De Peralta.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Pottsville Pike (Route 61) and Snyder Road around 6:20 a.m.

Initial emergency dispatches called for a female shot in the head.

"What we do know, preliminarily, is that there are two cars involved and we believe that the husband was in one car, the wife was in the other car," explained Adams. "It was a shooting incident and it was an outside crime scene."

Officers arriving on scene found the victim unresponsive and laying in the westbound lanes of Snyder Road.

Witnesses reported seeing Peralta-Agramonte shoot his wife, who then fell to the ground. Court documents describe the suspect as walking up to the victim as she lay there and shooting her again, "execution style."

Investigators say Peralta-Agramonte then fled this scene in a separate vehicle. He was taken into custody at his Reading home a short time later.

Police say he admitted to killing his wife a number of times.

"We will absolutely look into the history of this husband and wife to determine has there been other incidents of domestic violence, PFAs, criminal charges. We'll look into that," said Adams.

Police say one of the rounds allegedly fired by the suspect struck a nearby occupied vehicle. No one was injured.

A deputy coroner pronounced De Peralta dead at Reading Hospital a short time later. The preliminary cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.