READING, Pa.- A unique and exciting show blending hypnosis and improv is coming to Reading.
"The show is wacky, it's funny, it's hilarious," says Asad Mecci, master hypnotist.
In 2016 "Hyprov" was born from an email Mecci sent to Colin Mochrie of Whose Line is it Anyway.
The show quickly became a hit.
"I bring up 20 volunteers, I hypnotize them, whittle it down to the best 5-6 hypnotic subjects and enter Mr. Colin Mochrie, from Whose Line is it Anyway," says Mecci. "Colin then improvises with the people on stage while they're under hypnosis."
"Every night we have at least one star," says Mochrie, "someone who the audience loves seeing in every scene, because they are uninhibited."
Mecci says about 20% of the population make good hypnotic subjects; those are the people they look for to be volunteers in the show.
"The part of the brain that deals with self-reflection becomes disconnected when somebody is hypnotized, so they no longer reflect on their behavior, they just do what I ask them to do," says Mecci.
"We have hypnosis that a lot of people are skeptical about, we have improv that a lot of people are skeptical about, so we put them together in one spot, so they can watch and be skeptical until we show them, we have no idea what we're doing and it's working," says Mochrie.
The pair will be performing at the Miller Center at RACC on January 23rd with whatever lucky volunteers get selected to be part of the act.
"They can expect fast paced, action packed, high energy and the show is absolutely hilarious," says Mecci.