GREENWICH TWP., Pa. – Interstate 78 reopened around 8 p.m. on Monday, about six hours after a messy crash in northern Berks County. Traffic on the highway ground to a halt, causing a major backup.
"I was stuck on 78 for at least an hour, maybe more,” said Karen Sciole, who missed an appointment because of the backup.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on westbound I-78 between Exit 40 (Kutztown/Krumsville) and Exit 35 (Lenhartsville). Crews closed all lanes of the highway.
Drivers who were stuck in traffic noted heavy periods of rain throughout the day, along with fog and low visibility.
"The defrost wasn't working, the windshield got all fogged up, water from the cars coming towards me,” explained Khalil Tawwab, who was traveling from Lancaster County. “It was just bad."
69 News cameras saw at least two tractor trailers that appeared to be involved in the crash and damaged.
"When I'm around tractor trailers I'm really cautious,” Tawwab added. “Sometimes they're not; and they can't stop on a dime, so I try to stay as far back as I can and just be cautious."
Traffic had to be detoured from the interstate so crews could clear the scene. It caused congestion and major backups in surrounding areas, like on Route 222 in Richmond Township.
"I guess we spent an hour in traffic before 78 was totally closed and they routed us off, with no detour signs — nothing; didn't know where we were going,” said Paul Dano, who was returning to East Stroudsburg from a trip to the Carolinas.
Some weary drivers grew frustrated as crews worked to reopen the interstate.
"It's been a disaster," Dano added. “I tell ya, why don't they put up any detour signs or advise people where to go? I didn't know where the hell I was going."
State police are investigating what led up to the crash. 69 News will have updates as more information becomes available.