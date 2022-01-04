Hundreds of motorists found themselves stranded in freezing weather for hours Monday and Tuesday along a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.
Drivers ran out of fuel, food and water after vehicles blocked lanes in both directions of the highway south of Washington, D.C.
Nearly 15 years ago, in February 2007, it was similar sight along Interstate 78 in Berks County.
"We actually had a very large-scale backup on the interstate during that storm," said Chief Jarrod Emes, Union Fire Company of Hamburg.
Emes said first responders spent about two days providing resources and rescue efforts to stranded motorists.
"We've taken that incident and we've reviewed it," he said. "We've done a lot of preplanning with our consulting with the state police, and PennDOT officials and the emergency services here in Berks County."
He said Berks County's first responders look at things like traffic studies, and more tools, like cameras and advanced warnings, have been put in place. He said they keep learning from past incidents.
"It's an ongoing evaluation and how we can make better response times and resource needs, you know, in times of emergencies," Emes explained.
If bad weather is coming, he has some recommendations.
"Try to limit travel as much as possible," Emes said, "and just to be safe."