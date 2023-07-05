KUTZTOWN,Pa - Like an old school country conductor: no tuxedo and baton, but rather a straw hat, red suspenders and a microphone.

“I been here since I was five. 1950. But at that time I used to play in a band. The Miller Brothers band," said Kutztown Folk Festival icon Lester Miller.

His directives delivered to generations of his lineage from atop a wooden stool are now on a stage named after him.

“It's been pretty long I guess. I didn't expect it,” Miller said.

Not seeing Lester and his family perform at the festival is like going to Disney and not seeing Mickey.

“They don't practice before they come up. They just watch the older group. They want to do that. They just pick it up,” said Miller.

Lester says he's watched the festival change a lot since 1950.

"Well, it's getting more commercial. Before, they'd shoot the pigs, they'd butcher the chickens. All that stuff,” Miller said.

As he spends another hot first week in July watching his family tree dance around him, does he think about when he'll step off his namesake stage for the last time?

"I don't know. My wife says this is the last year but the kids say it's not, so they say they'll take care of it. I guess ill have to come back as long as I can walk,” Miller added.