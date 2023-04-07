WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - It's a big weekend across our area for many reasons.

We have the holy days - Good Friday, Easter Sunday - overlapping with Passover and Ramadan, too.

We also have the fun: Easter egg hunts, baseball, and more.

Amid the excitement, there's a day that racing fans around our region worried would never come: the opening of the 2023 season at Grandview Speedway.

"It'll just hit so differently," described Brittany Huber of Quakertown, Bucks County.

"As we're talking about it, I actually have chills, because every year, it always hits, but something about going somewhere we thought we never would be able to again, is indescribable."

It's a far different feeling than when Huber first heard the Grandview Speedway could be closing on the heels of its 60th season.

"I would probably say devastated, for sure," she said.

The 26-year-old from Quakertown has made countless memories at the track in Washington Township. Now, she holds the title of Miss Grandview Speedway.

"I have had the honor of going to Grandview Speedway since I was 6 months old. It all started with my grandfather," she explained. "My grandfather brought everyone into the racetrack, and ever since then, it's been a family tradition."

Her grandfather died last year, but a plaque at the track keeps his memory alive.

"I just feel as if it's my second home," said Huber. "That's where I go to make my memories."

Late last year, a deal to sell the track to a vehicle auction company fell through.

"Things fell apart," stated Mike Feltenberger, a media representative for the track. "There were too many items in place with the township and coparts, so they withdrew their offer."

Right now, it appears it's going to be a big season for fans, and all indications - new LED lighting installed in the pit - point that there will be racing next year, too, according to Feltenberger.

"It seems like we're going to be seeing an increase of race teams, which is good," explained Feltenberger. "Some former drivers that went elsewhere are returning. Some owners that went elsewhere are returning, so they're going to see the best of the best returning to Grandview."

There are 24 races scheduled for the summer, and Huber couldn't be more excited.

"I am so thankful we have another season of amazing racing," she told 69 News.

For now, flags drop at 6 p.m. Once May hits, Feltenberger says 7:30 p.m.

Season tickets are $400 and include Saturday night races and the big ones, too.

Here is the full schedule of events: Grandview Speedway - Schedule