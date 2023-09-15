MT. PENN, Pa. - It's an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

"I knew that I had to apply. I love the community and I love the school district. It's something I really wanted to be a part of,” said Officer Sulivette Morales.

Officer Morales, with the Central Berks Police Department, is the newest school resource officer in the Antietam School District.

"Definitely two different perspectives of policing,” Morales said.

Students, staff and parents continue to adjust to the changes this school year following July's flooding, but Morales says she wants to make sure kids see police officers as people who are here to help.

"I think it's crucial and important and I think that having an officer in a school builds that and establishes that at a younger age,” said Morales.

Now Morales is not only in the school, she also continues patrols in the community, strengthening the bond with the students and making the connection even more important.

"They say to me, 'Hey, you work at my school.' And just being able to build that relationship and the parents are like, 'How do you know this officer?" and I say, 'Hey your student is great.' It's been an amazing experience just being able to build that relationship with them,” said Morales.

As more and more schools add this position, Morales says the sense of security is evident.

"I think that the parents feel calm. The fact that they see an officer on staff on duty full time and I am still a police officer. I have connection with patrol and the response time is a lot faster,” Morales said.

Students are already sending her letters and with her desk out in front, she feels like she made the right move.

"I hope that I can have an impact on them as much as they've had an impact on me."