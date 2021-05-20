READING, Pa. | The I-LEAD Adult Education & HiSET Testing Center announced Thursday it is moving to a new location at 540 Upland Avenue, in Reading, Pa.
The testing center will offer high school equivalency exam preparation, they say to help the more than 35,000 Berks County residents achieve high school credentials.
Opening on May 25th, The I-LEAD Adult Education Center will prepare Berks County residents to pursue better job opportunities and the credentials necessary to attend college, according to their press release.
They say preparation program for the exam takes place over five weeks with daytime classes, and a six-week session is available in the evenings.
I-LEAD has already graduated over 25 HiSET students, and more than 30 new students are waiting for the center to open, the report states. The center will also offer classes in both English and Spanish, for those residents with language barriers.
“We are excited to open our Adult Education Center that has been closed for over a year due to COVID-19," said the Center’s director, Hector Torres. “Experienced, bilingual, qualified instructors are here to help our community bridge the educational gap."
The Center says they also offer the I-LEAD Language Academy (ILA), computer literacy, remedial foundations classes, leadership training, financial literacy, and Achieve College Education (ACE), an associate degree program offered in collaboration with Harcum College.