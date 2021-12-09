READING, Pa. – Bronwen Gamble. Even her name sounds literary — almost like an author's name.
"I should write a book about all my library experiences," said Gamble, executive director of the Reading Public Library.
Her parents fittingly found her name in the pages of the classic 1939 novel, "How Green Was My Valley," by Richard Llewellyn.
Now, the head of the Reading Public Library is writing her last chapter at the helm.
"Everybody says, 'Oh, you're just coasting to retirement,'" she said. "It's like, 'No, I have so many projects I'm trying to finish up.'"
She's not so much coasting — but rather, climbing — the steps from her basement office across from an archive nicknamed "Middle Earth;" up to the "Treasure Room," which holds John Updike's original letters; and finally, to the "Cage" at the top. It's a journey that spans decades of literature and nearly three of her career among the stacks.
Gamble's favorite book?
"My favorite book is whatever I'm reading today," she said.
She's seen plenty in her career, from the Dewey Decimal System …
"I tell people to think of it like money, which really helps," Gamble said. "You're going to look for $365 and 95 cents. That's really all it is."
… to state-of-the-art tech spaces, mobile vans and expanding Wi-Fi services — not to mention navigating a pandemic.
"I really feel like I have accomplished the major goals I set for myself when I was named to this position," Gamble explained.
She leaves behind not just a library ready for the future, but what for many is much more.
"It's a safe space," Gamble said. "So for some, it's where they feel at home when they're not at home, or if they don't have a home. This is their space."
Now, a library leader with a name culled from a classic novel just wants to leave behind a nickname.
"'Pilot Project Bronwen' — I think that's what they're going to call me," Gamble said, "because we did so many pilot projects that are now just part of our service."