SHILLINGTON, Pa. – A new facility in a nondescript section of Shillington is out to be a game changer.

"I didn't know what to expect when I walked in," said 12-year-old Ayden Knowles of Reading. "It looked new and well handled."

Right now it's a basketball court.

"From education to entertainment to sports — all type of activities," said Inoel Sackoor.

eCenter is located at 22 New Holland Ave., Shillington.

But Friday, a big prize will be up for grabs at the new eCenter 22 on New Holland Avenue.

"The winner is going to be walking away with a brand new PS5," said Sackoor, president of the facility.

Now, 150 kids are expected to pack its gym for what organizers are calling a first of its kind for the county — a Fortnite tournament.

"Tickets were being sold like crazy," Sackoor said. "It was not even advertised, and we are completely sold out."

It's a multifaceted place at eCenter22, with basketball games taking place in a gym where doors slide open to reveal a 75-inch flat screen TV.

Children play basketball in a gym that's outfitted with technology and TVs to keep them engaged.

"I think these kids need a new outlet, a new way of doing things," said Victor Soto, organizer of the tournament. "I think what we're doing here at the eCenter22, especially in this area, hasn't been done."

One of Soto's family members was injured in the recent fatal shooting at Brookline Park, and he says places like this are needed now more than ever.

"People are automatically going to the farthest resort instead of communicating," said Soto.

The man behind the facility says he wants to plan more engaging events soon.

"My intention is to focus on the underprivileged kids first and foremost," Sackoor said. "That's where my heart is."

