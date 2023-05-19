'I will never forgive him': Family speaks with 69 News following arrest in New Morgan fatal shooting

NEW MORGAN BOROUGH, Pa. - We are hearing from the family of a security guard who was shot and killed while patrolling in a parking lot in New Morgan Borough this past August. The family recently learned the man police believe killed their loved one is behind bars.

"37 years of loving somebody, and then they are gone senselessly," said John Rickenbach, holding back tears as he talks about his son. His family is forever changed as they come to grips with bittersweet news.

"I knew I loved you, but I never knew how much until I found out you were not here anymore," continued the grieving father.

Cathy Lightcap is the mother of Troy Rickenbach. She spoke with 69 News following the news that police arrested the man they believe shot and killed her son.

"It's not a victory. My son is never coming home. I cry every day for him," continued Lightcap.

They learned the man police say fired the fatal shots that took their son and injured another man is finally behind bars. 34-year-old David Hartsook of York is charged in the August 6, 2022 shooting death of Rickenbach.

Authorities say Rickenbach and another security guard were in their vehicle patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road. The pair were hired to watch the lot, on which dozens of trucks were parked, after a recent rash of catalytic convertor thefts in the area.

"I just want to know why, why he didn't just leave that night. They were reversing, they were leaving. He didn't have to shoot at them," said Troy's sister, Tonya Yambo.

Photos of Troy covered a table during the interview with 69 News. They said the photos are small reminders of the man the mother, father and sister still grieve.

Troy was working alongside Yambo's husband who was hurt that night.

"For him to see what happened to Troy, it eats him up. It destroyed him," she continued to say.

Troy was also a twin brother and a father to four children, who just like his mother Cathy, wish he was coming home.

"He always said to me, Mom, when your time is up, it's up, but not at 37," Lightcap continued to say, "I can't accept that, not at 37 and not the way he died."

These family members say the arrest gives them the chance to speak directly to the man accused of killing a piece of their hearts.

"I will never forgive him, this man," said Lightcap.

Troy's father John also has a message, saying "To the man that killed him, He's lucky that I'm old. I want him to see my face."

The arrest is not bringing Troy home, but for them it's one step towards acceptance.

"As long as I am alive, Troy is alive," says Yambo.

"We will all hurt until the day we die," continued John. "Without him in our life."

Hartsook was arrested Thursday at his home in York and is being held in Berks County Jail without bail. He's charged with first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Hartsook has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 9.