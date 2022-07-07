KUTZTOWN, Pa. — It's a simple machine at the Kutztown Folk Festival.
"We came here last week, so we churned a couple days ahead of time to get ready for the show," said Alan Davis.
A rocking chair works a wheel, and the wheel turns a tin filled with milk and sugar that's surrounded by ice.
"And it makes the ice cream," said Davis. "Simple as that."
Alan Davis mans the churning chair.
"I've been making ice cream for 30 years but this particular machine I built as a joke for this show right here," said Davis.
The ice cream making is quite serious.
"I make it in gallons," Davis said. "Six quarts actually."
But the humor remains a tasty extra topping on the homemade summer treat.
"I get a good time bantering with people," Davis said. "Some of them don't look up, and I say, 'Good afternoon,' and they say it's still morning, and I say, 'Awww, what's time to a hog.'"
Davis' hours are measured in ice cream quarts and smiles scooped out from passerby, as he keeps rocking.
"I had to put a foot petal on it, gave myself a push so when it starts getting hard, it gets harder to push," Davis explained.
As for those extra fiery festival days, who cares about the heat when you're doing something so cool?
"I'm from Georgia," he said. "This is like spring time to us."