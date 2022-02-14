READING, Pa. -- In the heart of downtown Reading you'll find one of the sweetest places around.
"We can't wait to serve ice cream to everyone in town," said Balasios Lahaniatis, owner of the Great American Creamery.
Great American Creamery owner Balasios Lahaniatis is sharing his love for ice cream, holding his grand opening on Valentine's Day.
"Everything is where we want it to finally be." He said. "It took a long time, but we made it."
It's something the former software developer who worked in California and New York says he never thought he'd get into.
"You know working in front of a computer for 28 years, this is a welcomed change," Lahaniats said.
.... something he's been chasing for the last couple years after taking the Penn State Creamery course and selling ice cream at local events.
And now he'll be serving out of his own storefront on Penn Street in his hometown...
"My Dad was an ice cream man when I was growing up. He had an ice cream truck in northeast Reading for like 30 years," he said. (2:25)
The Creamery tells us it'll be serving ice cream from the Berkey Creamery to start and will eventually be adding its own flavors.
"We are the family friendly place to come in Reading, especially right next to the Santander and the Double Tree, I think we will fit in well with this entertainment center," Lahaniats said.
He's hoping to be part of movement to bring more people back to the area he calls home.
"It's really exciting, it's really exciting," he said.