READING, Pa. - Almost anywhere you go in Berks County, you can see signs of ice damming.
"It's a weather condition, with all perfect conditions which forms ice accumulation along your eave edges of your home, predominantly on the northside, where you don't get that sun all day long," said Carl Rost, the director of operations for Bachman's Roofing & Remodeling.
It's something that hasn't happened in this area for about five years, according to Rost. Now, contractors are being inundated with calls.
"We're getting calls from Philadelphia to Harrisburg right now with the same situation," said Rost.
What happens is snow laying on the roof melts from the heat of the house and then freezes up again. Sometimes, the melting and freezing process happens more than once, eventually creating ice dams and often penetrating the house, causing leaks.
"If water leakage is coming in, just capture it [in] buckets or pans," said Rost. "Don't fix anything until the cause of the problem is fixed."
Rost said Bachman's has eight crews going around using snow rakes to remove snow from roofs. They're chipping away at ice in gutters and salting so they can prevent damage inside or stop it before it gets worse.
He said it's very important that people don't try to do the work themselves, despite concerns about more winter weather conditions.
"We're getting calls where homeowners have tried to do this," Rost said, "and two things happen, more damage is done to the home or injury."
Once things thaw and contractors can inspect the damage, that's when repairs can be tackled.