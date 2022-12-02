PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) spoke out for the first time Friday about its decision to terminate its lease of a Berks County-owned building to house asylum-seeking migrants.

ICE said it currently is detaining 40 migrants at the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township. The agency said it expects their cases to be adjudicated by the time ICE's contract with Berks County expires on Jan. 31. Otherwise, the migrants will be transferred to other detention centers.

"The decision to let the Berks facility's contract expire reflects the agency's current operational requirements and we appreciate our long-standing relationship with the facility and its staff," David O'Neill, the acting field operations director for the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Philadelphia, said in a statement to 69 News. "We are proud of the service we provided at Berks County Residential Center and will continue to serve our community with the same professionalism and humanity demonstrated there."

Several lawmakers who represent Berks County on both the state and federal levels have long called on the federal government to close the center, which was also the subject of protests over the years.

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said he welcomed ICE's decision to end its contract with Berks County.

"Closing the Berks detention center is a long overdue step to deliver justice to the vulnerable migrant families and children who were previously detained there," Casey said in a news release on Thursday.

Berks County officials have not yet said whether they have any plans for the building once ICE leaves next month.