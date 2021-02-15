CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Berks County, effective from 6 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
That has prompted the Animal Rescue League of Berks County to declare a Code Blue in Reading for the same timeframe.
City code calls for residents who have a dog to bring the animal inside their home for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.
Noncompliance can result in the ARL impounding the animal at its shelter in Cumru Township.
While the ARL said it can enforce the code only in Reading, it encourages everyone in Berks County to take the ice storm seriously and protect their pets from the harsh weather.
"This type of weather is potentially life threatening for animals left outside to fend for themselves," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's executive director. "We hope residents take this threat seriously and bring their pets inside."
Pet owners whose dogs are removed by the ARL will have 48 hours after the code is lifted to pick up their animal, subject to paying applicable sheltering fees.
Anyone witnessing an unsupervised dog being left outside in Reading during a Code Blue is encouraged to contact the Animal Rescue League by calling 610-373-8830.
According to the National Weather Service's warning for Berks County, significant icing is expected, with an accumulation of up to three-tenths of an inch, with up to one inch of snow and sleet. Power outages and tree damage are likely, and travel could be nearly impossible.