LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Less than a year after it left the confines of its longtime home in Berks County, an iconic sculpture is forever scarred.
"You don't know what to say, really, about it, just bewildered about it," said one neighbor.
Once a welcome sculpture of the former Roadside America attraction in Upper Bern Township, state police say this statue of a Pennsylvania Dutch couple was intentionally set on fire.
"At this point this is absolutely, without question, an arson," said Trooper Janssen Herb, PA State Police Fire Marshal.
It happened Tuesday night on the property of Creative Crafts in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County, where the sculpture has sat in its new life.
69 News was there when every piece of Roadside America was auctioned off in January. Our cameras were rolling as a Myerstown-area man loaded it up on a trailer. The auction website shows the winning bid at 5-thousand dollars.
"It appears we're at least at a minimum of $5,000 [in damage], which actually for grading purposes, criminally, would put it as a felony," said Herb.
While State Police are still trying to sort out how the flames were set, they say it appears that this was not a random act and that this statue was targeted.
"We're hoping that someone will come forward and give us the reason as to why," said Herb.
The owner of the statue, who was not available to speak on camera, says he is looking for help in fixing the piece of history. He says anyone who might know how to help him should contact Creative Crafts at (717) 949-8377.