Icy roads - crashes in Berks
PENN TWP., Pa. — The first full day of winter in Berks County on Wednesday began with a slow-go for the morning commuters.

Ice made a mess of the roads in many areas, leading to more than two dozen crashes.

One of the most serious wrecks happened on Route 183 at Robesonia Road in Penn Township, north of Bernville. The road was closed in both directions for a crash that involved at least two trucks.

No serious injuries were reported there or in any of the other crashes, which happened in Alsace, Lower Alsace, Lower Heidelberg, Oley, Richmond, and Upper Tulpehocken townships.

69 News meteorologist Matt Broderick said the icy roads were caused by overnight rain that ventured further north than had been expected. While the temperature was below freezing for only a short amount of time, Broderick said the untreated roads were cold enough for the rain to freeze.

