BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A handful of school districts in Berks County opted not to take any chances with the weather Wednesday.
The Antietam, Fleetwood, Governor Mifflin, Oley, Wilson, and Wyomissing school districts said they would be dismissing their students early.
- Antietam said it would be closing all of its schools at noon.
- Fleetwood will close its high school at noon, its middle school at 12:30 p.m., and its elementary schools at 1:30 p.m.
- Governor Mifflin is dismissing its students in grades 7-12 at 11 a.m.; students in grades K-6 at 11:45 a.m.; and pre-K students at 12:45 p.m. The high school will close for all activities at 1 p.m.
- Oley will be dismissing its middle school students at noon and high school students at 12:15 p.m. Parent pickup at the elementary school is at 1:15 p.m.; school buses will pick up at 1:30.
- Wilson said it will dismiss its secondary school students at 10:45 a.m. and elementary school students at 11:45 a.m. Wilson Preschool at Berkshire Heights will close at 12:45 p.m., and there will be no after-school child care.
- Wyomissing will be sending its junior-senior high school students home at 11 a.m. The West Reading Elementary Center will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.; and the Wyomissing Hills Elementary Center will dismiss at noon.
- Also, Berks Catholic High School in Reading said it would be closing at 11:15 a.m.
Hurricane Ida's remnants are expected to include several inches of rain and the potential for flash flooding in Berks County. The core of what's left of Ida will pass through much of the area from around sunset Wednesday to a little past midnight, with the storm done by Thursday morning.