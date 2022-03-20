WYOMISSING, Pa. - We are learning the name of the man facing murder charges after a deadly shooting at a Berks County shopping center on Saturday.
Court documents show Nehemias Santiago Montes, 38, of York is facing charges for murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and more related to the deadly shooting in the parking lot near the Walmart in the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing.
The police chief said the incident started when Santiago Montes confronted his wife. He said it appears the he fired shots, killing a man and injuring another person.
The man who was shot tried to get away in an SUV, but crashed. He died from his injuries.
Santiago Montes is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 28. He was taken to Berks County Prison without bail.