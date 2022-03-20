Wyomissing shooting
Jenny McCain | 69 News

WYOMISSING, Pa. - We are learning the name of the man facing murder charges after a deadly shooting at a Berks County shopping center on Saturday. 

Court documents show Nehemias Santiago Montes, 38, of York is facing charges for murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and more related to the deadly shooting in the parking lot near the Walmart in the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing.

Wyomissing shooting

The police chief said the incident started when Santiago Montes confronted his wife. He said it appears the he fired shots, killing a man and injuring another person. 

The man who was shot tried to get away in an SUV, but crashed. He died from his injuries. 

Santiago Montes is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 28. He was taken to Berks County Prison without bail. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.