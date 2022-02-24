KUTZTOWN, Pa. – A professor and daughter of civil rights leader Malcolm X visited Kutztown University Thursday night.
Ilyasah Shabazz was the keynote speaker at the university's Multicultural Center Ujima Conference. She spoke about her work to preserve the legacy of her parents and also discussed actions of unity to fight injustice year round.
"Ujima" is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, meaning "community" or "collective work and responsibility," according to Kutztown University's website. The conference gives students opportunities to research areas of interest and enhance presentation skills.
The event was part of several Black History month activities at the university.
Remaining events include a panel about Black queer artists on Monday night and an all-day conference on March 4.