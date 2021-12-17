READING, Pa. — In November, we introduced you to Maia Martinez, a 12-year-old Reading girl with cerebral quadriplegic palsy and visual challenges.

At that time, the IM ABLE Foundation was asking the community for donations so it could gift Maia with a special bike. To no one's surprise, the community came through in a big way.

"The amount of support that came in, it's been unbelievable," said Chris Kaag, founder of IM ABLE. "It came in actually pretty fast, so for us to be able to give this to her before Christmas was something that was pretty rewarding."

The idea to connect Maia's family with the IM ABLE Foundation started last year, when Maia's mother was concerned about her daughter's lack of exercise during quarantine and mentioned it in a meeting with the school.

Maia Martinez was born at just 28 weeks with a condition called cerebral quadriplegic palsy.

"I took to her more mom to mom than school to home and, as a mom, I knew what she wanted for her child, so it just kind of pushed us," said Joy Post, the sixth-grade assistant principal at Central Middle School. "It's just amazing that we got here. Just to see her reaction and her family's reaction, it just warms my heart."

"To see her get excited about doing it herself," Kaag added, "I think that's something that's pretty rewarding to see."