WYOMISSING, Pa. - IM ABLE Foundation founder Chris Kaag was recently named to the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame in the summer sports contributor category.

Kaag, a former U.S. Marine, lost the use of his legs after being diagnosed with AMN (adrenomyeloneuropathy,) a degenerative nerve condition that cut short his career in the military.

Undeterred, he made it his mission to help disabled individuals to adapt in order to achieve and accomplish their goals.

Kaag received his hall of fame recognition for his tireless efforts to assist others.

Since founding IM ABLE, he's helped award hundreds of grants for adaptive equipment as well as creating inclusive programming to empower athletes of all abilities to push their limits.