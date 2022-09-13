WYOMISSING, Pa. — For the first time in three years, the IM ABLE Foundation's duathlon and 5K are returning.

"This duathlon is a phenomenal run," said Chris Kaag, the foundation's founder and CEO.

The Wyomissing-based nonprofit said it aims to remove obstacles that keep people with challenges on the sidelines, offering programs and equipment tailored to their needs along with a community to support them.

Kaag said the money will go toward the group's goals, adding that equipment for adaptive athletes can cost between $3,000 and $10,000.

"The run is a 5K and then a 16-mile bike, and the 5K, there's actually a sprint distance, which is a shorter distance than that," said Kaag.

Organizers said anyone is eligible to participate, and they are encouraging neighbors along the route to show their support.

"It's a great community-based event," Kaag said, "and Wyomissing is a great community."

Kaag said it is going to start at 630 Evans Ave. In the past, more than 100 people have participated.

"We have registration up online," Kaag said, "so if you just go to our website, the IM ABLE Foundation, so IMABLEFoundation.org."

Kaag said participants will also be able to register in-person on the day of the event, Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. It will start at 8 a.m.

You can participate in the duathlon by yourself or as part of a team of two or three.