READING, Pa. - Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home in Reading to a local mother who had a long journey to get where she is.
It's a big day for single mother Jennifer Galindez, who is finally able to say she's a first-time homeowner.
"It hasn't really hit me just yet, because it's been 6 months that I've been waiting for this day to come," says Galindez," so it's still very surprising to me."
She had been renting when her rent was going to increase, shortly thereafter she received a notice to vacate.
Her boss at the DoubleTree offered her family a room and introduced her to Habitat for Humanity here in Berks County.
"The mission of Habitat is not only to put families into the first-time home ownership situation, we're doing it with a very purpose to reinvigorate and reinvest into the neighborhoods in Reading," says Tim Daley, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Berks County.
Those who qualify are chosen through a family selection committee and have to put in many hours of community service to be eligible.
"The family wants to have the home, the family wants to be a homeowner but they're not quite financially there yet," says Daley. "So, they put in 200 hours of sweat equity for us in a variety of different ways."
Galindez put in several hours working Hope for Habitat banquets at the DoubleTree without clocking in. She also volunteered at the Re-Store.
"It hasn't been easy, but it's been all worth it, definitely," says Galindez.
She hasn't received the keys just yet, but for her, this is a dream come true.
"I grew up pretty rough and in and out of shelters, so being able to set a milestone for my children and them seeing that I'm able to do this for them, of course, I'm forever grateful," says Galindez.