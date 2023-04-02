"I'm here to raise money for cancer."

It's the annual Dodgeball for Life Event at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.

"We wanna give back to our local community and those within our community that are fighting cancer," said Megan Mohl. She's a phys. ed. teacher at Governor Mifflin Middle School.

Teams sign up to face each other in a dodgeball tournament

"Having fun with a cause. Doing it for a purpose."

That purpose is to raise money for community members who need it most and their charities of choice

"We're dedicating it to two people, Lori Bilsky and Paisley Miller, and two charities that they picked which is the Four Diamonds and the Berks County Support Services for Breast Cancer," said Amy Dobrosky, math teacher at Governor Mifflin Middle School.

And of course, what's a tournament without a little competition?

"Nothin' less but winnin."

But above all else, the teams do it to give back to their own.

"The community is really close so to me. This event means a lot. It brings people together."

"We came out to support a cause. It feels good. We're helping out the community."

And it's all because of one thing.

"Nobody fights alone here at Governor Mifflin," said Mohl.