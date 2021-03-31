READING, Pa. – Make The Road Pennsylvania and other immigration advocates are suing the Berks County Commissioners, saying the board is not publicly sharing information about plans related to the future of the Berks County Residential Center.
The advocacy organization says the commissioners are violating the state Sunshine Act by engaging, without opportunity for public input, with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to plan what will happen with the Berks facility. The Pennsylvania act, by definition, "requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting."
"The Berks County Board of Commissioners deliberately kept information regarding their support of a proposal for the Berks County Residential Center secret," said Lina Ruth Duiker, a family advocate.
Protests and calls from some lawmakers led to migrant families ultimately being released from the center in February, but the facility's future remains unclear.
"At this moment, ICE and the county want to turn it into a women's prison and we can't let this happen," said Armando Jimenez Carbarin, an Allentown organizer with Make the Road Pennsylvania, "so we are doing two things to permanently shut down Berks."
The organization says the lawsuit isn't specifically about forcing the county to stop contracting with ICE, but it's focused on holding governments accountable to have discussions in public and let people know what they're planning.
"We are asking the court to void the resolution and require the commissioners to publicly deliberate on the letter of support and provide an opportunity for public comment," Duiker said.
One county commissioner said the federal government is in possession of the information everyone is requesting, but said he couldn't comment further pending litigation.
69 News also reached out to ICE regarding its plans for the future of the site and is awaiting a response.