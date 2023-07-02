PENNSIDE, Pa. - Carsonia Park, which is located in both Exeter and Lower Alsace Townships, will undergo a makeover beginning Wednesday, July 5.

The park will have its pedestrian bridge replaced and a section of the lakeside walking trail relocated, according to a press release from the Recreation Commission of the Antietam Valley.

According to the press release, the improvements are part of the 2014 "Master Plan" for Carsonia Park. The improvements will be funded by Lower Alsace Township, the Borough of Mount Penn and the Antietam Valley Community Partnership, among other groups.

Previous improvements to the park were constructed in 2018, which culminated in the completion of the playground in the fall of that year.