EXETER TWP., Pa. - Some time ago, memories were made and money was spent in a now-dying shopping center in Exeter Township, but a few businesses are still pressing on.
"We were concerned that people would... think that we were also being evicted, which we are not," said Marian Robitzer, CFO of Hollywood Cleaners.
Hollywood Cleaners is among the few that remain open in the Exeter Promenade. The family-owned chain has had locations throughout Berks County for more than 40 years, including more than 30 years in the shopping center on Perkiomen Avenue.
"Our customers are familiar with this location," Robitzer said. "They're accustomed to it."
A well-dressed Harold Katzaman is one of them.
"I deal with them, like I said, for 40 years," he said. "They do a great job here."
In July, the township announced that tenants still present in the promenade's main strip were being evicted because of building insurance complications. Hollywood Cleaners sits in a separate building, so, for now, it's safe.
"I spoke with the township," Robitzer said. "They told us that yes, we're still on a month-to-month lease with them, but they have no immediate plans of evicting us."
The business still faces an uncertain future in the promenade, so if it is forced to make a clean slate, the owners said that slate would not include a new town.
"We have no plans of leaving Exeter Township," said Robitzer. "We've been part of this community for more than 30 years and we intend to continue."
The township bought the Exeter Promenade for $2.5 million this summer with plans of relocating its municipal offices to the site. Township officials said the businesses in the main strip must leave by the end of October, but they are willing to work with businesses who may need more time to move equipment out.