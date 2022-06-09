READING, Pa. – It may not seem like much, but when you see it and hear it, it's a sign of summer.
"Just seeing the mushroom up speaks volumes to what's going on," said Chris Winters, CEO and president of Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
Even in the pool room, as the club's crews finish getting the Clinton Street pool ready to open, the strong scent of chlorine is weirdly welcoming.
"Participate in a normal summer, that we are not restricting numbers, and this pool will be filled with kids," Winters said.
It's not always that easy, though, as some pools in the region remain closed due to ongoing lifeguard shortages. This is not the case at Olivet.
"We did an in-house training program," Winters said. "My vice president, Nick Philippides, went out and literally got trained to be not only a guard himself, but he also went out and got trained on how to be a trainer."
Winters also credits Albright University, the Red Cross and the YMCA for helping to set up an in-house training system.
"We are going to build our own farm team," he said. "We are going to continue to do this. This isn't stopping just because we got guards now."
Another good thing when it comes to swimming in the city this summer, pools like the one on Clinton Street will have some of the pressure taken off them now that Schlegel Park Pool is finally back open.
"Schlegel pool being open is huge," Winters said. "I commend Reading [Recreation]. They did a great job of getting that pool back up and running. That's a huge help for this community."
These are all signs of a solid season of swimming in Reading.
"When we see a pool full of kids having fun safely with guards around this pool," Winters said, "that's what this is about."