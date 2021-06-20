WYOMISSING, Pa. - For the first time since March 2020 a Berks County church is celebrating in-person services.
The Wyomissing Church of the Brethren welcomed worshippers back into the sanctuary Sunday. The church is still offering online services.
The pastor says the church is glad to return to in-person services. She also says the church has welcomed new faces since launching remote worship sessions last year.
"The whole ministry has really taken a new dimension and actually I like to call it two campuses now. We have the onsite campus here at the church and we have the remote distanced campus that we continue to minister to by Zoom," said Pastor, Jan Glass King.